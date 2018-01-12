Ex-Reds Hero Xabi Alonso 'Dreams' of Managing Liverpool as He Prepares for Career in Coaching

By 90Min
January 12, 2018

Xabi Alonso has revealed his desire to one day manage Liverpool, but believes his former midfield partner at Anfield Steven Gerrard will beat him to it.

The retired Basque maestro - who also played for Real Sociedad and Real Madrid - spent five years on Merseyside, winning both the Champions League and FA Cup in his stint between 2004 and 2009.

Alonso retired last season after winning the Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich at the age of 35, but already has ambitions of moving into management and one club in particular is on his mind.

Jan Hetfleisch/GettyImages

Asked by Spanish journalist Guillem Balague on TalkSPORT if he ever had aspirations to manage Liverpool, Alonso spoke candidly: "Yeah, for sure, I have dreamt of that, for sure.

"First, I have to prove myself and to prepare, but, you know, if I decide somewhere along the way to take my chances as a manager, you know, my link, my commitment, my passion with Liverpool is there and you know, why not?

"We will see if we can cross paths in our ways."

Alonso, however, believes club legend Steven Gerrard will become Liverpool manager before he ever gets the chance.

"I think that Stevie will go earlier than me. It's the natural way. He's already there, so it's going to be sooner rather than later, I guess."

Gerrard spent 26 years in total at Liverpool and took over as manager of the U18s in April of last year.

The Liverpool U18s currently sit at the summit of their respective league table and comfortably finished first in Group E of the UEFA Youth League.

