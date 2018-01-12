Guangzhou Evergrande Deny Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Links & Insist Focus Is on Youth Policy

By 90Min
January 12, 2018

Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande have denied reports they are in talks with Borussia Dortmund over a €70m transfer of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, insisting the club wants to focus on producing home-grown talent. 

The 28-year-old's future has been under intense speculation this month, with the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid set to rival the Chinese side for the services of the Gabon international, who has been in impressive form this season, scoring 13 goals in the Bundesliga. 

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

According to Reuters however, Evergrande are not interested in signing Aubameyang, and instead want to focus on the progression of young players, in compliance with the league's rules on youth development.

On the matter, Evergrande said: "Since 2017, we have set out clear principals to sign foreign players who compliment Chinese football and we refuse to pay a premium for any player. Neither will we join in bidding wars in the transfer market as we are now switching our focus to youth development."

As reported by the Daily Mail in May, the Chinese Super League have imposed a new set of stricter rules that all sides must adhere to, which includes increasing the number of home-grown players in their squads and reducing the number of overseas players they can sign and place in their squad. 

FBL-ASIA-CHN-SHENHUA

This came as a result of serious spending from Chinese sides in a short space of time, seeing 

the likes of Oscar, Carlos Tevez and Ramires among many other make the move to Asia for big money. 

Evergrande however, who announced World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro as their new manager for a second time in November 2017, remain adamant they will stick to their plan, which could see a potential move for Aubameyang fall through. 

The club said: "We will stick to the Evergrande model of building a fully linked youth system to realise our vision of fielding a fully Chinese squad by 2020 to ensure we can consistently contribute to a healthy, stable and sustainable environment for Chinese football."

