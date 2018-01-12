Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's Coutinho Sale: 'There Was No Other Option'

Philippe Coutinho was sold by Liverpool to Barcelona for a record fee for an English club.

By 90Min
January 12, 2018

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has reiterated that the club will not rush into a deal to replace Philippe Coutinho, and will only make a move for a player when it is right.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Liverpool's home game against Manchester City this weekend, Klopp explained that Liverpool had done all they could to keep Coutinho at the club, but was eager to emphasize that the Reds could survive and thrive without the Brazilian.

"If we do something then it needs to be the right decision," said Klopp. "We don’t have to replace him – what we have to do is step up. We will have 11 players and we’ve played fantastic football without Phil.

"We will go with open eyes through this transfer window, but we will not make crazy things. Right [player] before expensive."

Coutinho completed his long-awaited move to Barcelona earlier this week for a fee of £142m, the highest amount ever received by an English club. He joined Liverpool from Inter in 2013 for just £8.5m, and made over 200 appearances for the Reds, scoring 54 goals.

Klopp was quick to stress that Liverpool had not parted with Coutinho willingly.

"There was no other option," he said. "We tried everything to convince him to stay here and carry on together. It was his dream and it is the truth when I say he would only leave for one club.

"He wasn’t ready to do it anymore. He did fantastic in the first half of the season after what happened in the summer."

Liverpool have already made one major signing in the January window with the £75m acquisition of defender Virgil van Dijk from Southampton.

They are also in talks to bring forward a move for Naby Keita, despite public opposition from Keita's current club RB Leipzig.

