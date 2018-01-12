Liverpool Fans Divided Over Club's £30m Price Tag for Sturridge After Forward Asks to Leave

With Daniel Sturridge likely to leave Anfield in January after playing a bit-part role this season, fans are split over the club's steep demands for the English striker.

Per the Liverpool Echo, the Reds will only let Sturridge go if their £30m valuation is met, with Jurgen Klopp keen for the injury-prone forward to remain at the club as cover for Roberto Firmino, despite making only five starts this season.

Liverpool fans baulked at the price, with the Anfield faithful not believing he is worth that amount due to his injury history.

that's like a million for every minute he is fit. — Umer (@UmerTariiq) January 11, 2018

The 28-year-old needs regular first-team football in order to keep alive his chances of making it into the World Cup squad in June, and believes he can't get that at Liverpool.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

He remains a capable option, with the Englishman up there with the very best at times. Injuries have hampered him in recent years, with Sturridge struggling to recapture the form that saw him score 24 times in the 2013-14 season, almost leading Liverpool to the title with Luis Suarez.

Sturridge case is unique that in the sense 30m is under pricing him quality wise but over priced for any club wanting a 15 a season striker basically. I'd sell for under 20m if all up front tbh. Been a good servant. — Neil (@prendergel) January 11, 2018

On quality alone, he is more than worth the £30m asking price, with that a fair assessment of a player of his calibre. However, question marks over his injury record mean no club is likely to spend such a fee on the striker, with his long-term fitness unsustainable.

£30m for Sturridge would be lovely but can't see it. Think it'd be far closer to £20m, and it's no big deal. He deserves the move. Hasn't moaned despite his situation and he was a gem of a player for us prior to the injuries #LFC — Karl Merriman (@KMacDW) January 11, 2018

His £150k-a-week wages may also prove a stumbling block in negotiations, with few Premier League clubs able to justify that kind of outlay.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Since the arrival of Klopp in late 2015, Sturridge has failed to nail down a starting place and wants to move on in order to play his way into Gareth Southgate's plans for Russia. Southampton and West Ham are interested, along with Inter Milan. The Italians are thought to prefer a loan move rather than a permanent switch.

The Birmingham-born forward was overlooked by the England boss for the recent November friendlies against Germany and Brazil, and will look to make sure he has a good second half of the season to rectify that.