Liverpool Not Looking to Buy a New Goalkeeper in January as Klopp Keeps Faith in Current Options

Liverpool will not be looking for a new goalkeeper in the January transfer window, despite receiving an influx of funds from the sale of Philippe Coutinho.

Current first choice Simon Mignolet has continued to draw criticism for his lack of reliability between the posts, despite his overall improvement on recent seasons - with mistakes in the thrilling draw away to Arsenal used as evidence by the naysayers to back up the claim that he is not an elite level stopper.

However, the Belgian has featured in 19 of the Reds' 22 Premier League matches, picking up nine clean sheets, and remains Jurgen Klopp's number one choice, ahead of Loris Karius and Danny Ward

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

Liverpool have been linked with Roma shot stopper Alisson among others following Coutinho's exit, but the Echo reports manager Klopp is not looking for a new keeper at the moment and instead, the former Borussia Dortmund coach is content to let Mignolet and Karius contend for the starting spot.





Karius has largely been subdued to a backup role on Merseyside in the Premier League, but has featured in all Champions League group stage games, as well as the Merseyside Derby win in the FA Cup.

The ex-Mainz star has also featured in two of Liverpool's last six league matches - against West Brom and Leicester - with a further appearance coming in the resounding win over Arsenal back in August.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Klopp also has a third first-team goalkeeper to rely on in Ward, but the Welshman has only made one appearance for the Anfield side this season - the Carabao Cup defeat to Leicester -and may leave on loan to get consistent game time after helping Huddersfield Town to promotion last season.