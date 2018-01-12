Liverpool Owners Set to Face Protests Over Water Sponsorship Deal Ahead of Man City Clash

Liverpool are facing calls to end their sponsorship deal with Tibet Water Resources ahead of a planned protest before Sunday's clash with Manchester City.

ESPN has reported that Tibetan groups and international consumer group SumOfUs will march around Anfield ahead of the afternoon match against the Premier League leaders to call for the club's owners to end their association with the Chinese regional water partner.

Liverpool, who only signed the deal with Tibet Water Resources last July, have come under scrutiny for their association with the company amid torture allegations made by China against the Tibetan people.

And the protestors will walk around the club's home ground before the contest holding a banner stating as much.

The mobile billboard will read: "Under Chinese rule, Tibetans are beaten and tortured for their beliefs. John W. Henry: Your deal with Tibet Water legitimises the torture of Tibetans. Liverpool FC: Do we think this is okay?"

In October the Free Tibet group amassed around 80,000 signatures as they railed against Liverpool to sever ties with the water firm, and they will once again demand action with the crunch contest due to be broadcast on live TV across the globe.

Never fail to be impressed by the people of Liverpool in standing up for their beliefs and making a stand against what they believe to be immoral 👏 — Andy Ross (@adross91) January 11, 2018

(You may also be interested in Joe Gomez Explains Why He'll 'Always Be Grateful' to Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp)



Liverpool have yet to comment on the protest, but Tibet Water Resources responded to the accusations following the Free Tibet's petition three months ago as they sought to alleviate the growing tension over their partnership with the Reds.

The statement read at the time: "As recently as 2016 The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) released a report 'China National Human Development Report', which specifically recognises that our company has helped measurably improve Tibetans' livelihoods by providing more job opportunities, building local facilities, as well as supporting local education, medical care and poverty alleviation.

"As a Hong Kong-listed company we comply with all regulatory issues with periodic disclosure of our operating performance."

It is not known if John W. Henry, chairman of the corporation that owns Liverpool - Fenway Sports Group - will be in attendance at the game, but he will have been made aware of the protest ahead of the encounter.

