Liverpool Rumoured to Have Struck Deal Advance Naby Keita Transfer Following Coutinho Sale

Liverpool are rumoured to have struck a deal to bring forward the transfer of Guinean midfielder Naby Keita, with reports suggesting the RB Leipzig man could be a Liverpool player by Sunday.

The Reds confirmed last year that they had successfully agreed a £48m deal to sign Keita on July 1, 2018, but the recent sale of Philippe Coutinho has forced the Reds to attempt to bring the transfer forward. Leipzig had initially taken a hard stance to the move, denying that they had any need to sell him.

Information from within Leipzig this evening that Naby Keita will become a Liverpool player on Sunday — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) January 12, 2018

In recent days, however, the Bundesliga outfit's position has softened - reportedly because the player has indicated he wants to move sooner.

Bundesliga expert Chris Williams broke the news that Keita would join on Sunday via Twitter on Friday night, citing information from Leipzig. However, reliable Liverpool journalist James Pearce soon followed the news up by confirming that nothing had yet been agreed - even saying that there's been "no progression at all" with talks to advance the transfer.

Still no agreement between RB Leipzig and #LFC over Naby Keita potentially moving to Anfield this month. In fact told there's been "no progression at all" following initial discussions. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) January 12, 2018

Williams' information has however tied in with news that Keita registered a company named "NK8 Limited" - with him as the director and the location in the UK - earlier this week. Combining the two strands of information together appears to give the reports some legitimacy at least, though nothing has yet been confirmed by either club.