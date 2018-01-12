Liverpool Rumoured to Have Struck Deal Advance Naby Keita Transfer Following Coutinho Sale

By 90Min
January 12, 2018

Liverpool are rumoured to have struck a deal to bring forward the transfer of Guinean midfielder Naby Keita, with reports suggesting the RB Leipzig man could be a Liverpool player by Sunday.

The Reds confirmed last year that they had successfully agreed a £48m deal to sign Keita on July 1, 2018, but the recent sale of Philippe Coutinho has forced the Reds to attempt to bring the transfer forward. Leipzig had initially taken a hard stance to the move, denying that they had any need to sell him.

In recent days, however, the Bundesliga outfit's position has softened - reportedly because the player has indicated he wants to move sooner.

Bundesliga expert Chris Williams broke the news that Keita would join on Sunday via Twitter on Friday night, citing information from Leipzig. However, reliable Liverpool journalist James Pearce soon followed the news up by confirming that nothing had yet been agreed - even saying that there's been "no progression at all" with talks to advance the transfer.

Williams' information has however tied in with news that Keita registered a company named "NK8 Limited" - with him as the director and the location in the UK - earlier this week. Combining the two strands of information together appears to give the reports some legitimacy at least, though nothing has yet been confirmed by either club.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters