Liverpool Slap £30m Price Tag on Daniel Sturridge as Striker Asks to Leave Anfield This Month

Liverpool have placed a £30m price tag on the head of wantaway striker Daniel Sturridge amid interest from Premier League strugglers Southampton and West Ham.

The England forward has informed Jurgen Klopp that he wants to leave to improve his chances of being selected by Gareth Southgate for the Three Lions' trip to Russia this summer's World Cup.

Sturridge has given us some great memories – and was undoubtedly one of the worlds finest strikers in his prime.



Injuries aside, he always provided the goods.



Fair play Danny, good luck wherever you may roam. #YNWA pic.twitter.com/L231KTtYBc — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) January 11, 2018

He hasn't been picked for England recently and wasn't picked for November's friendlies against Germany and Brazil as persistent injury problems have seen the once formidable goal-getter fall down the pecking order at the Reds due to restricted game time.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Merseyside club will only consider a permanent move and won't let him leave on loan to get much-needed minutes, although that could change as the transfer window wears on.

#LFC will sell Daniel Sturridge - but only for £30m https://t.co/9wNcK0WANI — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) January 11, 2018

Klopp still wants to keep the striker despite having Roberto Firmino, Danny Ings and Dominic Solanke competing for the striker role.

The 28-year-old has only made five starts in all competitions this season and hasn't started a game for over a month after being out with a hamstring injury that he only returned from this week.

The former SAS member has netted an impressive 63 goals in 133 appearances for Liverpool since his £12m move from Chelsea in 2013, but his time at Anfield looks to be coming to an end very shortly.