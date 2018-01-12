Manchester United Target Shakhtar Donetsk Attacker as Michael Carrick Replacement

Manchester United are set to table a bid for Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred, according to multiple reports.

The Brazilian has come up on the radar of several clubs in Europe, including fellow Premier League sides Arsenal and Manchester City, given the way he has impressed throughout his five-year spell at Shakhtar.

CARLO HERMANN/GettyImages

The Daily Record (H/T Metro) report that Jose Mourinho is keen to sign a new midfielder before the close of the January transfer window as he looks to reinforce his options in central midfield.

Fred is believed to have been targeted by the Portuguese manager, but is only one of several other players being monitored.

Mourinho is searching for a long-term replacement for Michael Carrick, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Carrick has been on the fringes this season due to him undergoing a procedure to treat an irregular heartbeat, but has a coaching job waiting for him should he decide to retire.

The 36-year-old has vowed to give his best, however, telling fans that he was back to normal and training again, late last year.

“I would like to reassure everyone that I’m healthy and back training hard with the team," he said. "I’m building up my fitness and aiming to be back in contention for selection soon. Thanks for your support.”

United, meanwhile, have struggled to keep up with their neighbouring competitors Manchester City in the Premier League this season and are already 15 points adrift of the top flight leaders.