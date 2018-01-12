Marcelo Becomes Latest Real Madrid Star to Settle Tax Debt to Avoid Prison Sentence

Following in Real Madrid's teammate Luka Modric's example, Marcelo has paid €500,000 euros to the Spanish tax office following his admission last year to defrauding the state regarding his image rights.

According to El Mundo, the decorated left-back, who appeared in court last November, will pay the initial €400,000 owed to the Spanish treasury regarding his 2013 image rights, with interest added on top.

The Brazilian is not enjoying the best season with Real Madrid and candidly claimed the team are "sinking" as they languish sixteen points below perennial rivals Barcelona.

Francois Nel/GettyImages

After last season's effervescent displays, los Galacticos look flat, and Marcelo believes it is one of his worst experiences, but that likely will be compounded by having to part with such a substantial sum of money.

Marcelo joined the capital side eleven years ago, but was alleged to have created a corporate structure to conceal image rights income in 2011, 2012 and 2013.

Tax fraud is no stranger to the the star players of La Liga. Lionel Messi and his father were convicted of defrauding the Spanish state in 2016 through the use of offshore companies.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

Cristiano Ronaldo made many headlines in the summer after he he was accused of a similar charge. The Euro 2016 winner was hit with a mammoth €14.7m invoice, but is reported to be planning to challenge it.