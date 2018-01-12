Newcastle United Linked With Promising Young Boys' Forward Yannick Toure

By 90Min
January 12, 2018

Premier League side Newcastle United are reportedly close to signing 17-year-old forward Yannick Toure from Swiss side Young Boys.

The Daily Mail suggests that the recently promoted side are set to hold talks with representatives of the club in the next 24 hours and hope to complete the signing of the Swiss Under-18 international. 

Toure has attracted interest from across Europe as a number of sides have kept tabs on his progress, with the likes of Juventus, Red Bull Salzburg and fellow Premier League side Arsenal rumoured to be monitoring him. 

Any compensation fee that Newcastle would have to pay Young Boys would be decided by FIFA due to the age of Toure, who has been in impressive form for their Under-21 side this season, scoring six goals in just seven appearances in the fourth division of Switzerland. 

The potential signing of Toure would be the first for Rafael Benitez this window, who looks set to be very busy as he searches for reinforcements to add to a fairly thin squad. 

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Benitez however has managed to work with the limited resources at his disposal, as Newcastle sit 13th in the Premier League after picking up seven points in their last four games, with the Spaniard hoping to pick up three more when they face Swansea at St James' Park tomorrow. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters