Newcastle vs Swansea Match Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News, Key Battle & More

Swansea City travel to the north-east to face Newcastle United this weekend, for what can be considered to be a relegation six-pointer.

Things started well for new boss Carlos Carvahal, as he oversaw a dramatic 2-1 win away to Watford in his first game in charge. However, defeat at the hands of Spurs has brought the Swans back down to earth.

With games against Liverpool and Arsenal on the horizon, Saturday's game will be seen as an huge opportunity to gain three points and restore some more faith and momentum at the club.





The Magpies on the other hand have been in decent form - picking up seven points from their last five - and will be hoping to continue this purple patch at the weekend.

Rafa Benitez's side sit in 13th place in the Premier League table; six points clear of Swansea City.

Classic Encounter

The 28th January 1995 encounter was the sole occasion both these sides would meet in a 25 year span. This meeting was the last until 2009 when both sides would meet once more in the Championship, with Swansea in the midst of a monumental climb through the divisions.

The FA Cup fourth round tie threw up no surprises sadly at St James' Park, with Kevin Keegan's Premier League title chasing Magpies running out 3-0 winners.

Phil Cole/GettyImages

A hat-trick from forward Paul Kitson - two with his head, and one delicate lob over the keeper - sealed the deal on the day. Newcastle would eventually knocked out of the Cup in the quarter-finals in a 1-0 defeat to eventual champions Everton.

Key Battle





Jonjo Shelvey vs Leroy Fer

Swansea's Leroy Fer has had his red card against Wolves rescinded and can now play against Newcastle at the weekend.

This battle could prove crucial in both teams chances at controlling the middle of the park. Fer's power and presence should add something a little different from what Tom Carroll and Sam Clucas offer.

Would you take Jonjo Shelvey to the World Cup?



❤️ - Yes

RT - No#FACup #NUFC pic.twitter.com/RDE5AOqCXQ — bwin (@bwin) January 6, 2018

Shelvey - on his day - can be handful for any opposition, and will prove to be a difficult foe for the Dutch international.

Team News

The Swans will have Leroy Fer available once again after his successful appeal against his red card picked up against Wolves in the FA Cup.

Both right backs Kyle Naughton and Angel Rangel will both be missing through suspension and injury respectively.

Preparado para o próximo jogo⚽️✌🏽

Midfielder Renato Sanches is in doubt due to a hamstring injury, while Leon Britton and Ki Sung-Yueng are both fit to feature once again.

Striker Tammy Abraham is also a doubt after the 20-year-old recently sustained a hip injury.

Newcastle look set to be without number one Rob Elliot once again, as the goalkeeper continues to rehab a thigh injury.

New training pics. Rob Elliot is back in training for #nufc.

Jesus Gamez and Florian Lejeune will face late fitness tests ahead of Saturday's game.

The Magpies will also be without the services of Aleksandar Mitrovic as he contends with a back injury.

Prediction

This relegation six-pointer could prove to be a tense, tight affair, with very little given away by both sides.

However with confidence in a new manager and a much improved performance against Watford a couple of weeks ago, Swansea City could be set to take the game to Newcastle.

However, due to Benitez's tactical mastery and with the home crowd behind them, Newcastle United will fully expect to come away with all three points this weekend.





Prediction: Newcastle 2 - 1 Swansea