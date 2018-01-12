PHOTO: Paul Gascoigne Praised Over Kind-Hearted Donation to Newcastle Fan's Daughter Plea

He's had his fair share of problems down the years and then some, but there's no doubting that Paul Gascoigne is a humble, kind-hearted person.

The Newcastle United legend is still loved by plenty of football fans despite his well documented troubles with substance abuse, and his stock has only risen higher in recent days after he donated £1,000 to help a young girl.

The child's dad, who is a Magpies supporter, took to Twitter to express his devastation after his daughter's speech machine was stolen from their car.

Can everyone who sees this retweet this please. My daughter had her speech machine stolen out of the car. Its her only way of communicating with us. It was very pricey so it cant be easily replaced. Poor girl now cant speak to us again!! #Nufc #getmiyasvoiceback #help #plymouth pic.twitter.com/7p9tTSMTWC — RIP Sir Bobby Robson (@PJ_NUFC) January 11, 2018

Hearing of the girl's plight, Gazza replied to the call-to-arms and revealed that he would donate £1,000 towards buying her a new machine to help her communicate with her family.

I’ll donate a £1000 now towards a new one for ya, get it touch wiv us Love GAZZA xxxx https://t.co/XgUKRL2NZU — Paul Gascoigne (@Paul_Gascoigne8) January 11, 2018

The ex-midfielder's tweet and action has rightfully been praised by all and sundry, and goes to show just how compassionate Gascoigne is despite his own struggles.

LEGAND !!! something in my Eye Paul 👏👏⚽️⚽️ — Gary field (@Garyfie07435003) January 11, 2018

Let's hope the media print things like this rather than try and dig out negative things about him. He seems to help people when they need it hopefully the media can show respect and help him when he needs it. Put a humans feelings ahead of headlines and money. Great gesture Paul — Tony (@crazyitalian7) January 11, 2018

Nice one Gazza!



*puts Fog on the Tyne on the grammar phone* — Blackadder4Britain (@WeDoNotLearn73) January 11, 2018

I’ll match you Gazza, point me to where I donate please? — Richard Hall (@bollyhall) January 11, 2018

What a wonderful guy Gazza is. Footballers past and present are often derided for not giving back during or after their careers, but here's one who still has plenty to give regardless of his own past plights.

A doff of the car to you, Paul.

