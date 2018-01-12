PHOTO: Paul Gascoigne Praised Over Kind-Hearted Donation to Newcastle Fan's Daughter Plea

By 90Min
January 12, 2018

He's had his fair share of problems down the years and then some, but there's no doubting that Paul Gascoigne is a humble, kind-hearted person.

The Newcastle United legend is still loved by plenty of football fans despite his well documented troubles with substance abuse, and his stock has only risen higher in recent days after he donated £1,000 to help a young girl.

The child's dad, who is a Magpies supporter, took to Twitter to express his devastation after his daughter's speech machine was stolen from their car.

Hearing of the girl's plight, Gazza replied to the call-to-arms and revealed that he would donate £1,000 towards buying her a new machine to help her communicate with her family.

The ex-midfielder's tweet and action has rightfully been praised by all and sundry, and goes to show just how compassionate Gascoigne is despite his own struggles.

What a wonderful guy Gazza is. Footballers past and present are often derided for not giving back during or after their careers, but here's one who still has plenty to give regardless of his own past plights.

A doff of the car to you, Paul.

