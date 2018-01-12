PHOTO: PSG Star Pictured With Arsenal Players in London Fuels Rumours of Gunners Move

By 90Min
January 12, 2018

He has been tipped with a move to the Premier League for a while now, and the speculation is mounting that German winger Julian Draxler may make the move this month after photos of him with Arsenal players Hector Bellerin, Olivier Giroud, Sead Kolasinac and Shkodran Mustafi were shared online.

As reported by various sources, the 24-year-old ex-Schalke player was in London for an NBA game, and appeared to spend most of the night chatting away to the Arsenal players, something which will make Gunners fans dream about the possibility of Draxler joining the club.

@nba Time with @draxlerofficial #SeoKol #jdx

A post shared by Sead Kolašinac (@seadk6) on

Kolasinac posted a picture on Instagram of the two together, and there were numerous other photos of Draxler seemingly enjoying himself in the company of some of Arsenal's most important players.

And in an interview in German, Kolasinac and Mustafi even joked that the reason Draxler was in London in the first place was to sign for Arsenal.

Draxler was thought of as one of Europe's brightest young talents at Schalke, where he made 119 appearances and scored 18 goals between 2011-2015. 

With the arrival of the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar at PSG, however, he has been struggling to break into the first-team of late, and may welcome a change of scene.

PATRICK HERTZOG/GettyImages

With Alexis Sanchez seemingly all but gone from the Gunners, manager Arsene Wenger will no doubt be on the lookout for replacements in midfield, and may see Draxler as just the sort of player that his side need.  

