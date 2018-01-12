RB Leipzig Tease Liverpool With Reports Suggesting an Advanced Move for Naby Keita Is Close

Since the departure of Philippe Coutinho, Liverpool fans have been speculating as to who could replace the Brazilian midfielder this month, with a number of names being thrown around the rumour mill.

Although it seems as though the most likely replacement for Coutinho could already be a Liverpool player, with RB Leipzig's Naby Keita set to join the Reds in the summer.

While the Guniean midfielder is set to remain a Leipzig player until the end of the season, there have been rumours of a deal being negotiated to bring his arrival forward by six months.

According the Daily Mail, Liverpool's sporting director Micheal Edwards is set to enter negotiations with Leipzig's Ralf Rangnick regarding the possibility of bringing forward Keita's arrival, with the Reds paying a premium in order to do so.

With so much hype and tension surrounding the potential of Naby Keita's move there were bound to be a few red herrings deterring from the facts however, few expected RB Leipzig themselves to get in on the act.

With the potential for Keita's move exciting many Liverpool fans, many were tricked by none other than RB Leipzig's English Twitter account, who teased Reds fans in one of the cruellest ways imaginable.

With a number of fans on edge, when they saw Naby Keita's name attached to an official statement from the club they naturally started to get very excited before quickly being brought back down to earth.

Liverpool fans reading OFFICIAL and Naby Keita in the same sentence and then reading the rest...😂 pic.twitter.com/VaIxhy7LDr — Keiron Gibbons (@KeironGibbons) January 11, 2018

RB trolling LFC fans..😂😭 — طلحہ فاروق (@Maniiiiiiie) January 11, 2018

While a move for Keita in January is still very much possible, there remains a high possibility that fans will be made to wait until July to see their newest star pull on a Liverpool jersey.