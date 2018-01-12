Real Madrid Dealt Transfer Blow With Hazard & Courtois Set to Pen New Chelsea Deals

Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois will commit their immediate futures to Chelsea after the former revealed the key duo will sign new contracts.

In a massive double blow to alleged suitors Real Madrid, Hazard confirmed to the Mirror that both he and his club and international teammate would be putting pen to paper on fresh terms at Stamford Bridge.

Hazard was in attendance at Thursday's NBA London clash between Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers - a contest Boston won 114-103 - and Hazard was nabbed by a roving reporter despite trying to remain inconspicuous.

The Belgium international and Courtois have both been continuously linked with moves to the Spanish capital as Real ramped up their interest in the pair.

Hazard, however, insisted that he and the goalkeeper would be signing contract extensions to continue plying their trade for the Premier League champions, and revealed which player would be penning their contract first.

He briefly said: “Yes [we will sign]. I think Thibaut first, then I will sign.”

Real will have been left reeling by Hazard's revelation as they weighed up big-money moves for the the forward and Courtois, but there may be a glimmer of hope for Los Blancos in their supposed pursuits of Chelsea's key stars.

Contracts aren't usually worth the paper they're written on these days and, if the reigning Champions League winners offered an outlandish amount of cash for either, Chelsea could feel that any monstrous bid is just too good to turn down.

Whether Real turn their attentions to other targets now is unclear but, for the mean time, Chelsea fans will be delighted to see two of their best players stay in west London.

Hazard and Courtois had two years and one year remaining on their existing deals, and both will expect to receive handsome salary hikes due to committing their futures to the club.

Courtois is expected to become the highest-paid goalkeeper in world football when he signs a reported £200,000-a-week deal, but the details on Hazard's contract have not been truly speculated about.

