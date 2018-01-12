Report Claims Liverpool Have 'Opened Talks' Over Mahrez Move Despite Player's Arsenal Preference

January 12, 2018

It appears that Liverpool are in pole position to sign Leicester City's Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez, but sources close to the player believe that Arsenal remain his first choice.

That is according to the Express, who understand that Liverpool are desperate for Mahrez to fill the void left by Philippe Coutinho's departure to Barcelona, and that the transfer is currently being discussed by representatives of both clubs.

Mahrez himself, however, reportedly favours a move to London, and Arsenal could yet be tempted into a move if the reports about their star midfielder Alexis Sanchez signing for Manchester City or Manchester United are to be believed. 

Until now Leicester have remained adamant that they will not sell arguably their best player, who handed in a transfer request last summer. However, a large bid would surely test their resolve, and having given so much to the Foxes in the past, both parties may feel the time has come to move on.

Whilst the loss of Coutinho is undoubtedly a huge blow to Liverpool, the prospect of Mahrez, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino running at defences is still a terrifying thought, and the transfer would surely be welcome by Reds fans.

It remains to be seen whether any other clubs may also be tempted into swooping for the 2015-2016 PFA Player of the Season, with Manchester United and Chelsea also linked with the midfielder in the past .

Mahrez has been getting back to something approaching his best form in the last few weeks, scoring two goals and creating three assists in his last four Premier League outings. 

