After a war of the words over the past few weeks, Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte are set to clash once again regarding any potential upcoming vacancy with French side Paris Saint-Germain.

With PSG considering replacing current manager Unai Emery at the end of the season, the French powerhouse are looking to bring in a big name to take up the mantle at the Parc des Princes, and both Mourinho and Conte are seen to be ideal candidates, as reported by The Mirror.

Both Mourinho's and Conte's contracts with their respective clubs expire at the end of the 2018/19 season, with the duo insisting they intend to see out their current deals before moving on to another club.

There remains and option in Mourinho's contract to extend his stay with Manchester United until 2020, with the Portuguese manager holding talks with the Red Devils' hierarchy regarding a contract extension however, this has not deterred PSG who continue to monitor his situation.

Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid have reiterated that any approach for Diego Simeone will be rebuffed as they intent to have the Argentine man continue to coach them throughout the duration of the 2018/19 campaign.

As a result, both Conte and Mourinho remain favorites to take the managerial role at PSG once Emery leaves, adding fuel to their ongoing feud that began with Mourinho taking issue with Conte's overzealous celebrations in Chelsea's 4-0 win over Manchester United in the 2016/17 season.

Their ongoing rivalry recently culminated in a war of words, with each manager taking swipes at the other and demeaning each other's character, only adding to the anticipation of the next Manchester United versus Chelsea game.

The two are next set to meet when Chelsea travel to Old Trafford in the Premier League on February 25 however, the game may be rescheduled if Chelsea beat Bristol City in the Carabao Cup to reach the final.