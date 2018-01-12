Sam Allardyce Confirms Everton in Talks With Arsenal Over Permanent Theo Walcott Deal

Everton are in talks with Arsenal to sign Theo Walcott on a permanent deal, rather than the previously-mooted six-month loan.

Blues boss Sam Allardyce confirmed that the two Premier League clubs were in negotiations over a deal that would see Walcott move to the north west after a decade of services in north London.

Speaking at his pre-Tottenham press conference (h/t the Liverpool Echo), Allardyce told reporters that he would consider Walcott to be a 'great addition' to his squad if he could convince the 28-year-old to leave the capital and move to Goodison Park.

He said: "You're all aware of our interest in Theo Walcott. If that can all be sorted out, which is difficult, then he'd be a great addition. Some negotiations are going on. [The deal] is permanent, I don’t think there’s any chance of a loan. We’ll wait and see."

Evertonians have been left divided over Walcott's potential arrival on Merseyside due to his injury record and patchy form in front of goal in recent times.

Allardyce, who also stated that there would be outgoings from his squad if he manages to land key targets this month, dismissed those concerns as he talked up the forward's arrival.



He continued: "Theo is not as risky. He’s proven. He’s scored 100 goals from Arsenal from wide positions as well as assists. We’re short of goals, so to add power in our goal-scoring ability would be very important for me if we could negotiate that transfer. And he’s only 28!

"I’ll be very excited and enthused - if it’s not Theo - if somebody has signed on the dotted line. You don’t get optimistic because so many things can happen in such a short space of time. You never get excited until someone has signed on the dotted line."

Everton were thought to be facing competition from Walcott's former club Southampton for his services and, whilst no deal is yet in place, the Toffees appear to be at the front of the queue to scoop him up.

The England international has struggled for game time this season at the Emirates and is allegedly open to a move away in January.

