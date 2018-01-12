Southampton Boss Mauricio Pellegrino Becomes Latest Manager to Back Use of VAR Technology

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino has spoken out in favour of the new VAR technology being tested in football matches at the moment.

The system was used during cup matches this week in an experimental setup, and many believe that it will improve the game and will serve as a great help to the referees.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

Video replay has been used in various other sporting disciplines for several years, but is just coming around to being implemented in football.

Some people are also of the belief that it could destroy tradition and waste a bit of time, but Pellegrino has welcomed the technology, although he reckons that the jury is still out.

“I think we have to try and after analyse," the manager said, via the Daily Echo. “When you try something new you have to learn from this experience and after the Premier League the FA are the biggest organisation in this country and they have the capacity to try and improve football.

Ian Wright and Dennis Wise's reaction when they are asked if they would have liked to play under VAR technology 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sYCff8PRHR — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) January 11, 2018

“Everybody wants to improve football and help the referee to make better decisions.





"Maybe in one year time we can decide if it is good or not. Many sports use the technology like tennis, rugby and volleyball. Why not in football? We have to try to move one step forward.”

VAR was notably used in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final tie between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, and to be fair, it did not make a difference as all on-pitch decisions by the match officials were upheld.