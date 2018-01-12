With Benjamin Mendy having been out of action at the Etihad Stadium since September, having suffered and anterior cruciate ligament injury in his right knee, the young Frenchman will have had more than enough spare time to get to know his Manchester City teammates.

Despite having suffered such a debilitating injury, the 23-year-old defender is on course for a return to first team action in April and has begun full rehabilitation, including running and working with the ball.

In an interview with Times Sport, the France international gave fans of the Citizens an interesting bit of insight regarding just what they City players are like off the pitch, as well as on it.

Coming up at 12: the latest column from @ManCity defender @benmendy23 as he discusses his recovery, riding a bike in a sauna, and whether he can play in the World Cup. In this exclusive video he discusses his #MCFC team-mates... pic.twitter.com/oHePvKys3K — Times Sport (@TimesSport) January 12, 2018

"My funniest teammate? It's Yaya Toure," Mendy explained. "Everyday he is amusing and in a good mood. He's bigger and older than all the other players."

"The most intelligent in the team? For me there are two, Kevin de Bruyne and David Silva.

"I call them the brains of the team because of their very intelligent playing. The others are too, but on top of that intellectually when you talk with them everyone knows they are very clever.

"The most stylish? It's me! There is no 'apart from you,' it's me!

"No, there is Leroy Sane, he dresses well. When we go out to a restaurant, the most stylish is Fernandinho I think. He is quite classy - nice shirt, little hat, not bad.

"Compared to the rest of the dressing room the worst [dressed], my friend who I love loads, Bernardo Silva, just because he is young but he dresses like an old person, that's is problem. But apart from that he is stylish, but too old."

It is widely known that Mendy is one of the more entertaining characters in the Premier League at the moment, although his sense of humors and humorous responses only reaffirmed that reputation.

The Former Monaco man went on to speak of the best players he has ever lined up with on the same team, and with such a large contingent of great players he has starred alongside, it was surprising he reached his answer so quickly.

"Raheem Sterling and Ousmane Dembele. They are two players I played against in the Champions League and they were hard at work, but we [Monaco] took them both out."

After such a long time on the sidelines, Mendy will be looking forward to returning to action as scheduled in April, with his hopes of being picked as part of the France squad to go to the World Cup in Russia still very much alive.