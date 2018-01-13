Arsenal Boss Arsene Wenger Optimistic On New Deal for Mesut Özil With Alexis Sanchez Set to Leave

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted that he is optimistic that star man Mesut Özil will sign a contract extension, but stated that Chilean Alexis Sanchez is unlikely to put pen to paper on a new deal at the Emirates.

The 29-year-old German has entered the final six-months of his contract with the north London club and is yet to sign a new deal at the Emirates.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Gunners have made a fresh offer to Özil in the hope of keeping the ex-Real Madrid man at the club for many years to come.

Wenger spoke recently about the chances of Özil signing a new deal, and admitted that the Chilean Sanchez will not extend his contract at the Emirates, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"Yes. There is still an opportunity for him to stay. We are more optimistic than the summer.

"These guys want to win, and they want to make money as well. So they want a combination of the two that big clubs can give them. Incidentally he's won trophies with us. So he wants to fight as well for the Premier League, that's normal when you are at that level.

"It looks like Sanchez will not extend his contract, but we want to keep Jack and if we have an opportunity maybe to keep Ozil, the rebuild will be less deep than if all three left."

The German is set to be waiting on the clubs long-term plan before making a decision. Özil's dream is said to be to win the Premier League which has sparked rumors of a possible move to title challengers Manchester United.

As for Sanchez, his move to Manchester City looks increasingly possible by the day, however recent reports have suggested that the ex-Barcelona man could move to Manchester United with Jose Mourinho looking to get one over on his cross city rival Pep Guardiola.

As for Arsenal, the transfer window has been a busy time for them of late, with the departures of Francis Coquelin and Tafari Moore, along with the arrival of Greek defender Konstantinos Mavropanos.

If Sanchez were to leave the Emirates this month, the Gunners could well dip into the transfer market to sign a world-class player to replace the Chilean.