Arsenal Youngster Tafari Moore Joins Wycombe Wanderers on Loan for Remainder of the Season

Arsenal youngster Tafari Moore has joined League Two side Wycombe Wanderers on loan until the end of the season.

Moore will spend the second half of the campaign with the Chairboys, and with the youngster's current deal at the Emirates set to expire in the summer, this could well be an audition to earn himself a permanent move to Adams Park when his deal with the Gunners runs out.

Arsenal issued a very brief statement on their official club website regarding the transfer.

"Young right back Tafari Moore has joined Wycombe Wanderers on loan for the rest of the season."

The 20-year-old has been a bit part player for the reserves at Arsenal so far this season, making just three appearances for the Arsenal under-23's in Premier League 2.

Moore is set to feature more at Wycombe, and speaking about the deal manager Gareth Ainsworth praised the defender's quality and claimed that Tafari could be a top talent in the future, as quoted by the clubs official site.

Arriving on a loan deal until the end of the season...@Arsenal right-back @tafarimoore goes straight into the squad for tomorrow's clash with #ColU! https://t.co/9mHkiU00zi — Wycombe Wanderers (@wwfcofficial) January 12, 2018

"We've picked up a few too many injuries in defence recently so there was an opportunity to move into the loan market and I'm really pleased to have brought Tafari in for the rest of the season.

"He's trained with us this week and proved himself to be a very talented defender who will also be a threat going forward.

"We've been proud to have played our part in the development of a few young loanees over the past few seasons, giving several players their EFL debut, and we hope Tafari will be another success story."

As for Arsenal, the Tafari loan is their third dealing of the January window after Francis Coquelin was sold to Valencia and Greek defender Konstantinos Mavropanos arrived from PAS Giannina.

The Gunners face a tricky trip to Bournemouth in the league next, and with the gap between themselves and the top four widening, a win against the Cherries is a must.