Atletico Madrid Look Set to Revive Their Interest in Torino Frontman Andrea Belotti

By 90Min
January 13, 2018

La Liga giants Atletico Madrid have reportedly revived their interest in Torino and Italy striker Andrea Belotti and could make a move in the summer. 

The 24-year-old was one of the most revered forwards in Europe last season after notching 26 goals in 35 Serie A games last season, although has struggled this season with injuries and form, only finding the back of the net four times in 15 league games this campaign.

Belotti has a €100m buy-out clause which is valid to clubs outside Italy, although Sky Sports Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio believes Diego Simeone is still keen to strike a deal after retaining his interest in the attacker from the summer. 

A move for Il Gallo could be aided by the potential departure of Antoine Griezmann in the summer, with the Frenchman being linked with some of the biggest names in Europe including  Real Madrid in recent days

Should Griezmann indeed leave the Wanda Metropolitano at the end of the season, Simeone will hope Belotti can regain his devastating form of last season and even form a lethal partnership with Diego Costa, who made his return to Atletico Madrid officially at the beginning of the month. 

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

This isn't the first time that Belotti has been tipped to leave the Turin-based side, as a free spending AC Milan had a £39m bid accepted in the summer, although the move failed to materialise. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters