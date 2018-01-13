Atletico Madrid Look Set to Revive Their Interest in Torino Frontman Andrea Belotti

La Liga giants Atletico Madrid have reportedly revived their interest in Torino and Italy striker Andrea Belotti and could make a move in the summer.

The 24-year-old was one of the most revered forwards in Europe last season after notching 26 goals in 35 Serie A games last season, although has struggled this season with injuries and form, only finding the back of the net four times in 15 league games this campaign.

Belotti has a €100m buy-out clause which is valid to clubs outside Italy, although Sky Sports Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio believes Diego Simeone is still keen to strike a deal after retaining his interest in the attacker from the summer.

A move for Il Gallo could be aided by the potential departure of Antoine Griezmann in the summer, with the Frenchman being linked with some of the biggest names in Europe including Real Madrid in recent days.

Should Griezmann indeed leave the Wanda Metropolitano at the end of the season, Simeone will hope Belotti can regain his devastating form of last season and even form a lethal partnership with Diego Costa, who made his return to Atletico Madrid officially at the beginning of the month.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

This isn't the first time that Belotti has been tipped to leave the Turin-based side, as a free spending AC Milan had a £39m bid accepted in the summer, although the move failed to materialise.