Barca Confirm Turan Departure as Forward Joins Basaksehir on Two-and-a-Half Year Loan

By 90Min
January 13, 2018

Barcelona have confirmed that Arda Turan is set to leave the club and join Istanbul Basaksehir on a two-and-a-half year loan deal.

The Catalan giants took to their official website on Saturday to reveal that the out-of-favour winger would be heading back to his Turkish homeland after they reached an agreement with Basaksehir over his temporary transfer.

A statement on Barca's website read: "(We have reached an) agreement with Istanbul Basaksehir FK for the loan of Arda Turan.

"Barcelona and Basaksehir agree on a loan deal for the Turkish player for the remainder of the season and two more.

"The Turkish International leaves the Club after two and a half seasons in which he has won everything there is to win domestically with the Blaugranes."

It is somewhat surprising to see Barca let Turan leave on loan for such a lengthy period of time, given that he is surplus to requirements at Camp Nou and a transfer fee and a permanent departure would be more fitting for the 30-year-old.

Turan had not made a single appearance for the current La Liga leaders this term after he was seemingly frozen out of the senior set up by first-team head coach Ernesto Valverde.

The forward had featured 55 times across two seasons before that, although the first six months of his career with Barca were beset by the club's transfer embargo which prevented them from registering him.

Turan lifted one top flight title, two Spanish Cups and a UEFA Super Cup during his stay with Barcelona but now moves on to pastures new with Super Lig side Basaksehir.

Basaksehir will likely be paying a decent chunk of cash to take him on loan and potentially be paying part of Turan's wages if they are to keep La Blaugrana cushy over the move, however, with claims stating that Barca can still sell him during his loan spell if a suitable offer is made for his services.

