A below-par Chelsea had to settle for a point against 10-man Leicester, who were more than deserving of their point. The Foxes had the better of the chances throughout the game, although had to hold on for a point after Ben Chilwell's second half red card, but the Blues failed to find the breakthrough in what was a poor display by Antonio Conte's side.

The visitors had the better of the chances in the opening exchanges, and came close when

Wilfred Ndidi's header was kept out by Thibaut Courtois at full stretch before Aleksander Dragovic was denied on the follow-up, while Kasper Schmeichel spread himself well to block Cesc Fabgregas' attempt from a narrow angle moments later in what was an already open encounter.

Leicester looked to take the game to their hosts and not content to simply sit back, with Ben Chilwell in particular enjoying himself down the Foxes left-hand side, while the pace of Jamie Vardy and guile of Riyad Mahrez caused Antonio Conte's side problems in the first half.

Chelsea meanwhile looked out of sorts in front of subdued Stamford Bridge, as the homes fans were watching their team be out-played by Cluade Puel's men, as Marc Albrighton was the latest Leicester player to try and break the deadlock, but watched his strike whistle just past Courtois' right-hand post.

Fabregas forced Schmeichel into a decent save in the final minutes of a half dominated by the visitors, who enjoyed the better of the chances in the game but failed to capitalise on any of them.

The second half picked up where the first half left off, as Chelsea continued to look off the pace in the games. Mahrez looked dangerous every time he received the ball, and almost broke the deadlock with a deflected effort that went just wide.

It took Chelsea until the hour mark to start getting a foothold in the game, as the introduction of Willian and Pedro gave the home side more of an attacking impetus.

They were soon given a major boost for the final 20 minutes as Leicester were reduced to 10-men, as the impressive Chilwell was given his marching orders for two yellow cards in the space of five minutes, his second for a late challenge on Victor Moses.

Chelsea, now with the man advantage, began to exert more pressure on their visitors who were now playing deeper and trying to deny the hosts any space. For all their possession however, they failed to truly test Schmeichel, who was well protected by a defence led by the impressive Harry Maguire.

The Blues had an opportunity in the final minute of the game, but Kasper Schmeichel was alert to get down quickly and push the ball wide in what was the final opportunity of the game, as Mike Jones blew for full-time.