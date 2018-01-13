Eriksen & Son Set for Improved Contracts Despite Defender's Wage Demands Stalling Renewal

Tottenham are looking to tie Heung-min Son and Christian Eriksen down to new contracts, with fresh deals also being considered for Harry Kane and Dele Alli, according to the Mirror.

However, the club are finding it difficult trying to match Toby Alderweireld's wage demands and the defender could look for a move away from north London if Tottenham continue to refuse to pay the highest salaries.

Alderweireld decided to snub a return to Southampton and join Tottenham in 2015, ending a short spell on the books with Atlético Madrid.

Now widely considered as one of the best defenders in the world, the Belgian international has been attracting interest from across Europe. However, Alderweireld would be willing to extend his current deal (which expires in 2020) if the club meet his improved wage demands.

The Danish international midfielder last extended his contract in 2016, something that will keep Eriksen at the club until 2020.

For Son, his current deal also runs out in 2020. However, having only joined the club from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015, the South Korean winger is yet to sit down the Tottenham hierarchy to discuss a new deal.

Tottenham are also looking to tie down Kane and Alli to the club. However, with deals in north London running until 2022, there is not a feeling that the club need to rush into fresh negotiations.