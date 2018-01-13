İlkay Gündoğan Reveals Why He Chose Man City Move Over Reuniting With Liverpool Boss Jürgen Klopp

Manchester City midfielder İlkay Gündoğan has revealed why he chose to join the club instead of reuniting with Jürgen Klopp at Liverpool - who managed the German international during his time at Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund. The 27-year-old claimed that Pep Guardiola's determination to sign him despite his injury was imperative to his decision.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, the energetic midfielder was questioned over whether Klopp attempted to lure him to Anfield when he left Germany, and admitted that there was contact from the Reds boss over a potential deal. Gündoğan said:





"I spoke with Jurgen about different things. He always liked me as a player and I would be a liar if I said he didn't try.

"When I was a little bit down because of my injury, he was quite sure he was still going to try to buy me. That showed me it could never be the wrong decision to join this club. They are both great managers, great characters and very ambitious. I've been lucky."





Turning his attentions to Sunday's huge match against the Reds, the former Nürnberg man claimed the trip to Merseyside would be tricky, but claimed his side were more than up to the challenge. Gündoğan said:





"It could be a big moment for us. Anfield is one of the hardest stages in the world and on good days Liverpool are able to beat any team in the world.

"It's more exciting for everyone when you have two top teams who try to attack and try to create chances. I can imagine it's not attractive for the spectators when we play teams with 10 players around their own box, just defending and hoping for a set-piece or throw-in, anything.

"We need to be ready to show the same spirit as we did away at Chelsea and Manchester United. We have beaten all the big teams until now and we want to continue on Sunday."

In transfer news, Atalanta midfielder Alejandro Gómez has emerged as a potential target to replace Philippe Coutinho - who joined Barcelona in a huge £142m deal last week. Klopp is has already reinvested some of the funds acquired from the deal - splurging £75m on central defender Virgil van Dijk from Southampton.