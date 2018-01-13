Jurgen Klopp Sets Sights on Atalanta Midfielder Alejandro Gomez as Coutinho Replacement

By 90Min
January 13, 2018

Liverpool could make a surprising move for Atalanta's Alejandro Gomez in a bid to replace now-departed Philippe Coutinho.

According to Argentinian newspaper La Nacion (via Daily Express), Gomez is on the Reds' radar as they look to counteract the loss of the Brazilian. The Argentine joined the Serie A side in 2014, moving from Metalist Kharkiv, after a previous three-year spell in Italy with Catania.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Gomez has already netted seven times and laid on eight assists in 25 appearances this season. The attacker top-scored with 16 goals last season as Atalanta achieved a highest ever league finish of fourth, qualifying for the Europa League.

Club president Antonio Percassi has warned off potential suitors, saying only an offer 'impossible to refuse' would be enough to take Gomez away from the European hopefuls.

La Nacion understand it would take a fee of around €60m (£53.2m) to tempt the Italians to let go of the 29-year-old. With the club's coffers refuelled after the £142m sale of Coutinho, Jurgen Klopp certainly has the financial clout to authorise such a deal. 

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

However, with many of his signings made with an eye to the future, it is difficult to see the German allowing such an outlay on a player who, for all his obvious talents, turns 30 next month. 


Younger options such as Thomas Lemar and Malcom seem more realistic arrivals at Anfield this month, whilst the continued sterling form of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino may mean the Liverpool boss won't feel the need to dip into the market in January.

