Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah Tweets Out Response to Real Madrid Switch Rumours

Despite only joining the club in the summer, Mohamed Salah’s performances in a Liverpool have been nothing short of spectacular, so much so that many media outlets recently have already speculated about his departure.

Scoring 23 goals already this season since his £37.1m move from Roma, the 24-year-old has put in some real magic into the Liverpool side.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Some would argue that his performances have been enough to make fans feel the sting of Philippe Coutinho’s £142m move to Barcelona a little less.

But recent reports have said that Real Madrid are looking to buy the Egyptian as a replacement for Gareth Bale, but the player has spoken out via twitter to quash those rumours.

فيه اخبار غلط كتييييره نزلت النهارده بس ماشي مش هعلق 👊🏼 — Mohamed Salah (@22mosalah) January 11, 2018

The tweet, posted by Salah in Arabic, roughly translates as: "There are a lot of rumours that are false recently, and there will be no comment on them”, which should definitely please Liverpool fans.

"Well, I have heard so many rumours that it doesn't bother me anymore," said Salah, as per Marca.

"They have treated me very well in Liverpool and at this moment, I belong to Liverpool and I am happy at Anfield."

Whilst it seemed that Coutinho’s departure was inevitable, it’s obvious that from Liverpool’s point of view, Mohamed Salah is not for sale at any price, any time soon.