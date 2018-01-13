Liverpool Starlet Rhian Brewster to Be Assessed in Hospital After Suffering Ankle Injury

Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster will need to be assessed at a hospital following an injury suffered while playing with the club's Under-23 side on Friday night.

The 17-year-old forward came down awkwardly after jumping for a header, injuring his ankle before getting stretchered off of the pitch during first-half stoppage time.

Rhian Brewster's injury will be assessed in hospital following tonight's #LFCU23s game.



A statement on the Reds' official website reads: "Rhian Brewster will be assessed in hospital after sustaining an injury during Liverpool U23s’ 3-2 defeat to Manchester City on Friday night."

Under-23 manager Neil Critchley was hardly feeling optimistic after the match, revealing that he was hopeful but fearing the worst.

"It’s not looking good," he said. "He fell awkwardly and it’s down towards the bottom near his ankle.

"He will be going to hospital. I don’t want to speculate too much but he’s in a lot of pain and hopefully it’s not as bad as it looks, but we fear the worst a little bit at the moment.

“I don’t want to speculate too much but he’s going off to hospital and he’ll get assessed then.

“We’re hopeful we can get some good news because I’ll be devastated for the boy if it’s bad news.”Critchley added, “I would take losing the game if it meant that Rhian is okay.”

Brewster, who starred for England during last year's Under-17 World Cup, picking up the tournament's Golden boot, began his youth career with Chelsea, later leaving to join Liverpool at the age of 14.

He is regarded as one of the club's brightest prospects, and is also tipped to have a great future as an international star for the Three Lions.