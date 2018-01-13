Liverpool vs Man City Match Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News, Prediction & More

Liverpool are poised to host league leaders Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, a clash which is set to pit the Premier League's leading scorers against one another.

The pair's earlier meeting in the season was a fiery clash which saw Sadio Mane receive an early red card for high challenge on Ederson and the Reds will undoubtedly be out for retribution following their 5-0 touch up at the hands of the Citizens, a feat which has history on their side as City have not won a league match at Anfield dating back to May 2003.

Pep Guardiola's side could extend their lead at the top of the table to 18 points with a victory, whilst the Reds could make it 18 games unbeaten if they avoid defeat.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the encounter on Sunday.

Classic Encounter

This clash is as classic as they come, for two completely contrasting reasons for both sets of fans. April 2014, the clash was tipped to be the title deciding game as the Reds headed into the clash on top of the Premier League table with City right behind in third position - with a number of games in hand.

The Reds stormed to a 2-0 lead within 26 minutes after Raheem Sterling - now starring for City - eased past Joe Hart before Martin Skrtel doubled their lead not soon after as the first-half was all the home side.

However, the Citizens struck back in style to get on level terms within the opening 17 minutes of the second term as David Silva and an own goal from Glen Johnson set up a thrilling last third of the game.

Philippe Coutinho ultimately secured victory for Liverpool which had the Anfield faithful dreaming of their first top flight title since 1990, however as we know the stars did not align for the Reds as it was City who created their own history by securing their second league title in just three seasons.

Recent Form

Liverpool are on an unbeaten streak which stretches back 17 games across all competitions, where they last succumbed to defeat against Tottenham in October.

Since the 4-1 loss Liverpool have entrenched themselves in the top four, which has coincided with the scintillating form of summer arrival Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino - who have since combined for 24 goals and eight assists.

Manchester City boast an impressive and daunting recent record having yet to face defeat in the Premier League, with Guardiola's side having lost just once across all competitions this term - conceding just 22 goals in that time.





Their impressive vein of form has them firmly placed a top of the league table, 15 points ahead of second placed Manchester United.

Team News

Liverpool's top scorer Salah is expected to return to the starting lineup having been sidelined with a minor injury for the Reds' last two games, whilst Daniel Sturridge has returned to training after missing the last six weeks through illness and injury.

Jordan Henderson will continue his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury and Alberto Moreno is unlikely to be fit in time for the encounter on Sunday following his ankle injury sustained against Spartak Moscow in early December.

Manchester City will head to Anfield with the majority of their squad raring to go, with David Silva expected to feature despite spending the week in Spain with a personal issue.

Guardiola however, remains without Vincent Kompany, Benjamin Mendy and Gabriel Jesus.

Predicted Lineups

Liverpool: Mignolet; Gomez, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Emre Can, Milner; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Stones, Delph; De Bruyne, Fernandinho, David Silva; Sterling, Sane, Aguero

Prediction

A thrilling encounter awaits as these two sides are not shy in front of goal when they meet as they have combined for 18 goals in their last six encounters and having netted 114 league goals in tandem this season I would expect a few more on Sunday.

As defence is arguably both sides weak points it is seemingly a game of who can outscore the other.

Although City posses a greater depth of talent across the park, Liverpool will be buoyed by their unbeaten streak and defensive record at Anfield and I would expect both sides to cancel each other out this time round.

Liverpool 2-2 Manchester City