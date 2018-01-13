Man Utd Dealt Blow in Lucas Moura Pursuit Amid Wife Concerns Over Manchester Switch

Manchester United's hopes of signing Lucas Moura have been plunged into doubt - thanks to the Paris Saint-Germain outcast's wife.

Le 10 Sport has alleged that Lucas' partner - Larissa Saad - is reluctant to trade France's capital for the chillier climes of the city of Manchester following discussions she held with Angel Di Maria's wife.

Di Maria, a teammate of Lucas' and a former United player, has first-hand experience of living in the north west of England and his significant other is believed to have put Larissa off moving to the Premier League with the Red Devils.

That conversation could scupper any chances that United boss Jose Mourinho has of luring Lucas to Old Trafford after the English giants registered interest in the 25-year-old earlier this week.

A fee of around €40m has been touted as a starting point for PSG to be willing to enter negotiations with United over the forward, but even if United stumped up that cash they may be forced to look elsewhere.

Lucas and Larissa currently have a two-month old daughter and the latter's hesitance to uproot her family from Paris could signal disaster for Lucas and United over regular playing time and a successful transfer respectively.

Moura has only been used sparingly by Unai Emery at Parc de Princes this season, with the Brazilian only featuring on six occasions for the French heavyweights.

His last appearance of this term came in the 4-2 victory over Strasbourg in the Coupe de la Ligue match back on 13th December and he is yet to start a match for PSG during the current campaign.

Moura is concerned that a lack of minutes will result in him missing out on a spot in Tite's squad for this summer's World Cup in Russia and he will be desperate to play to show his fitness levels and quality haven't diminished.

Whether United can provide Moura with a place to ply his trade is unclear, but don't expect this rumour to slow or halt anytime soon.

