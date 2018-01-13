Newcastle 1-1 Swansea: Nervy Magpies Held on Home Soil by Struggling Swans

By 90Min
January 13, 2018

Newcastle's sorry record against Swansea has continued after the Magpies were held to a 1-1 draw by the relegation threatened side.

Rafael Benitez's side had to come from behind as Joselu cancelled out Jordan Ayew's opener, and the result means that the north east outfit have only won two of the past 10 meetings.

Swansea will be peeved not to have held on to their lead, but the Premier League's bottom club are still in with a shout of staying up with the credible result at St. James' Park.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Mo Diame and Dwight Gayle both sent chances wide of the upright as the hosts started the contest in confident fashion - the latter in particular guilty of nodding a glorious opportunity the wrong side of the right hand post.

Christian Atsu, who caused Mike van der Hoorn all kinds of problems down the hosts' left flank in the first 45, saw his cross soon after agonisingly blazed over by Paul Dummett.

Swansea, meanwhile, had only an Oliver McBurnie stabbed effort well over the bar to show for their efforts and it almost showed when Ayoze Perez nearly broke the deadlock.

Matt Ritchie found the advancing forward with a ball over the top but Perez, one-on-one with Lukasz Fabianski, saw his tame shot parried by the goalkeeper.

Jonjo Shelvey watched a free kick fly into the stands from a promising position before Swansea appeals for a penalty were given short shrift after Diame appeared to nudge the ball with his arm at a corner.

Gayle thought he had finally opened the scoring eight minute before the interval, but the officials ruled his close range finish out for offside.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Gayle drove a left foot shot wide after Swansea were almost architects of their own downfall again, and the Magpies' wasteful nature was then punished on the hour.

Van der Hoorn's inviting cross was bulleted goalwards by Ayew and, after Karl Darlow had done well to parry his initial effort, the Ghanaian reacted quickest to head home the rebound past the Newcastle keeper.

It took just eight minutes for Newcastle to level proceedings. Shelvey's raking pass was set upon by Perez and, after his wayward cross was picked up by Joselu, the Spaniard's shot back across goal nestled into the far right hand corner.

Both teams went for the winner as the game ebbed and flowed - Wilfried Bony going closest when DeAndre Yedlin cleared his attempt off the line in the final minute - but neither could land the decisive punch to secure a massive three points for their respective aims.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters