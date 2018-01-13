Peter Crouch Describes Liverpool and Coutinho's Conduct as 'First Class' Following Barcelona Move

Former Liverpool and current Stoke City striker Peter Crouch has commended how Liverpool and Philippe Coutinho conducted themselves throughout the Brazilian's move to Barcelona.

The 25-year-old made his £142m move to the Catalan side on Monday and finally put to an end a transfer saga that began in the summer, and despite Coutinho's departure being a huge loss to his former side, Crouch was full of praise for how the situation was handled.





Speaking in his column in the Daily Mail, he said: "One transfer has dominated the last seven days, and the way Philippe Coutinho's move to Barcelona was handled by Liverpool and the player was first class.

"These days you see players feigning injuries, throwing their toys out of the pram and saying: 'I'll never play for this club again.' It was clear Liverpool had some work to do because he would have been angry about not going in the summer.

"But once he got his head around that, you only had to watch him — he gave everything he could for Liverpool."

Crouch is not the only former Reds player who is currently plying their trade at the bet365 stadium. Glen Johnson and Joe Allen also played and trained with Coutinho during their time at Anfield and have seen first-hand the potential the former Inter Milan player has.

He continued, stating: "In our dressing room, Glen Johnson and Joe Allen — who spent time with Coutinho at Anfield — were adamant he deserved the move. They raved about him, saying what a great lad he is but, above all, he is a top-class player.

"I've played against him a few times and he is one of those midfielders who can slow the game down to the pace they want to play at. Total calmness on the ball. He can score and create and I'm certain he will go to a different level at Barcelona."