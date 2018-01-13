Rafa Benitez Was Denied the Signing of Dennis Praet Due to Newcastle's Strict Transfer Policy

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has been dealt consistent blows in the transfer window and it has come to light that Sampdoria star Dennis Praet reportedly favoured a move to St James' Park over league rivals Everton before being scuppered by the club's owner.

The lucrative signing of Benitez was hailed by the Magpie faithful as the chances of their glory days returning looked promising under the Spaniard as his pulling power far exceeded those who came before him.

However, his access to players has been superseded by club owner Mike Ashley whose strict transfer policies have stopped Benitez in his tracks - as per the Chronicle.

Praet has been a long-term target for Newcastle and was believed to have preferred a move to St James' Park as he would have been provided the opportunity to work with the Champions League winning manager.

Sampdoria however, had placed a price-tag on the winger which exceeded €20m, a fee which Newcastle could not match either in the summer or in January as access to funds was limited and the television money was still a long way off.

As a result the 23-year-old is expected to sign for Juventus in time for next season as the Italian giants are set to activate his €25m release clause.

Benitez was reportedly denied the opportunity to break the club's transfer record for Praet by Ashley, ensuring the quest for players in January continues.

Having yet to make a signing this month despite desperately needing reinforcements to ensure the club's position in the Premier League - where they currently sit just two points above relegation - Benitez is understood not to have been informed of how much he can spend and as a result will be forced into settling for short-term loans.

A deal for Chelsea’s Brazilian winger Kenedy remains in the paperwork stage as Blues boss Antonio Conte has yet to sign off on the move as he busies himself with his own transfer dealings.