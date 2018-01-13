Real Madrid Join Liverpool & Paris Saint-Germain in the Race for Roma Super Stopper Alisson

Real Madrid have joined the race to sign Roma goalkeeping sensation Alisson, as they look to face off against Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain in their pursuit of the super stopper. The Brazilian number one has starred for Roma in Serie A this season, leading Europe's top sides to develop a real interest in the 6ft 4' keeper.

As reported by Italian outlet Football Italia, Real Madrid have stepped up their interest in Alisson, as they look to find an alternative option their first choice David De Gea - who is reportedly feeling more settled at Old Trafford and could finally commit his future to the Red Devils by signing a lucrative new contract.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The 25-year-old has stepped up superbly this season, after spending the previous campaign as Wojciech Szczęsny's understudy. With the Polish international now at Juventus, Alisson has taken to his new spot in the limelight with gusto - setting Serie A alight with his acrobatic saves.

Alisson is the preferred starting goalkeeper over Manchester City's Ederson for Brazil, and looks set to play a key role for Canarinha in this summer's World Cup - as the look to banish the memories of their humiliating 7-1 exit to Germany in the semi-final of the 2014 tournament that they hosted.

In other news, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has hit out at the Spanish press over their 'negative coverage' of his side - as Los Blancos' relatively poor season has seen them slip 16 points behind the current La Liga leaders Barcelona. Real have been under fire from both the press and their fans, as their 2017/18 campaign has faltered significantly.