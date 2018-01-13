Report Claims Juve Close to Capture of Cagliari & North Korea Forward Han Kwang-Son

Juventus are reportedly closing in on the capture of Cagliari and North Korea forward Han Kwang-Son.

Italian news publication Tuttosport understands that I Bianconeri are on the cusp of securing the 19-year-old's signature after chief executive Giuseppe Marotta held positive talks with his fellow Italian counterparts.

Han, who is currently on a season-long loan at Perugia, will continue to play for the Serie B club until the end of this term before he heads to Turin to become a permanent addition of Juventus' squad.

Tuttosport (h/t the Daily Mail) has claimed that Juve's desire to land Han is down to their wish to break into the growing market for football in Asia, and acquiring the talents of the teenager attacker would go down well with supporters in North Korea.

Han became the first player from his nation to both play in and score in Italy's top division for Cagliari - the forward notching in the 3-2 loss to Torino in April 2017.

He joined Perugia to continue his footballing development in a first-team environment, and has gone on to register seven goals and three assists in 19 appearances for I Grifoni during his first six months with the Umbria-based team.

Three of those goals came on his Serie B debut - Han scoring a hattrick in the 5-1 demolition of Virtus Entella - and, whilst the goals having flowed so regularly since, he has still become an integral part of Perugia's first choice 11.

Juventus are currently able to call upon Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain and Mario Mandzukic up front in Max Allegri's senior ranks but will require fresh blood in the coming seasons.

The latter two of that trio are the wrong side of 30, and Dybala has been linked with a move away from the reigning Serie A champions this term.

Even if Han's move doesn't work out at the Juventus stadium, the Italians should be able to net a tidy profit for him depending on who opts to take him off their hands.

