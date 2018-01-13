Sean Dyche Claims Midfielder Has 'Right to Decide' Future Amid Premier League Interest

By 90Min
January 13, 2018

Burnley manager Sean Dyche is still in the dark over the future of Scott Arfield, with the Canadian international entering the final few months of his current deal at Turf Moor.

Arfield's outstanding form this season has seen him involved in three goals for Burnley and the 29-year-old has been attracting interest from across the Premier League - including from Saturday's opponents Crystal Palace.

"We have had talks with him and he has sat tight on an offer so we will keep an open mind and we will see what comes next," Dyche confirmed, as reported by News Shopper.

"Scott knows where it all stands and he knows the club's situation. He's been a very, very good player for us and he continues to be.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"We stay in contact with all the players and their agents and try to keep the lines of communication open," he added.

"Every player has a right to decide what their thoughts are. He's done well for us and continues to do so but both parties have to agree and that's what it comes down to."

Burnley will be desperate to hold onto their key players for the remainder of the season, with the Clarets currently ahead of Everton and Leicester in the table and on the brink of a shock qualification for the Europa League. 

