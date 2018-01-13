Spanish Pundit Guillem Balague Tweet Ends Rumors of Quique Sánchez Flores Move to Stoke City

By 90Min
January 13, 2018

Spanish pundit Guillem Balague has well and truly put to bed rumors of a possible move from Stoke City for Espanyol manager Quique Sánchez Flores. 


The La Liga expert tweeted recently about the future of the former Watford manager, and clearly stated that the Spanish boss will not become the next Potters boss and that he will remain as Espanyol manager.

Rumors have circulated in the past week following the dismissal of Mark Hughes, that Flores was reportedly close to agreeing a 5-year deal at the bet365 stadium, however it now seems that Stoke will now have to turn their elsewhere. 


Martin O'Neill and Derby County manager Gary Rowett have been linked with the job vacancy, with the latter recently ruling himself out of a move after he signed a new deal with the Rams.

Stoke will need to sort out their managerial situation quickly as they currently find themselves in a relegation battle. Things don't get easier for the Potters as up next they face second place Manchester United at Old Trafford, with many tipping the Red Devils for an easy win.

