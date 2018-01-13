Spurs End Interest in Malcom as Report Claims Bordeaux Ace Only Has Eyes for Arsenal

Tottenham's decision to end their interest in Bordeaux star Malcom is reportedly down to his desire to play for Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.

Brazilian news publication UOL Esporte (h/t 101GreatGoals) has claimed that the forward only wishes to work alongside the legendary Gunners boss if he opts to leave France and head to one of the two north London Premier League clubs.

Malcom's agent is believed to have held discussions with Spurs' and Arsenal's hierarchies in recent times to try and come to an agreement over a possible transfer this month.

However, the 20-year-old's reluctance to move to White Hart Lane over the Emirates has resulted in Tottenham walking away from any possible deal, and Mauricio Pochettino will now look to other targets rather than try and poach the winger from Boredeaux.

A fee in the region of £44m is expected to be enough to prise Malcom away from the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux in the winter transfer window, and Arsenal seem only too happy but to stump up that amount of cash.

Wenger has concerns over the departure of Alexis Sanchez this month and the Manchester United target could be replaced in the capital by Malcom if both decide to leave their respective clubs.

United themselves have also been linked with a potential swoop for the two-times Brazil Under-23 international, but it seems that Malcom has his heart set on moving to Arsenal over any other team.

It seems a bit of a strange move on the surface for Malcom, what with Wenger's head being called for at various points over the past couple of seasons by Arsenal's fanbase.

However, the 68-year-old's attacking tendencies would lend themselves well to the Sao Paulo-born footballer and he would certainly have a starring role with the Gunners if he signs for them.

Malcom has registered 18 goals and 13 assists in 79 appearances for Bordeaux since his £5m switch from Corinthians two years ago, including seven and five in 21 outings this term.

