Tottenham 4-0 Everton: Harry Kane Breaks Spurs Scoring Record in Comfortable Victory

Tottenham Hotspur comfortably defeated Everton 4-0 at Wembley on Saturday evening as Harry Kane became the club's all time Premier League top scorer, overtaking Teddy Sheringham.

Goals from Son Heung-min and Christian Eriksen either side of Kane's brace meant Spurs are now level on points with Liverpool in fourth place despite their poor run of form earlier in the season.

Mousa Dembele returned for Spurs, whilst Everton's £27m signing Cenk Tosun started up front as the Toffees got their first chance to look at the man who they hope can replace Romelu Lukaku.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The opening exchanges consisted of both sides passing the ball sideways with no real intent to create chances, and the chances that came later were all one way as Hugo Lloris wasn't forced to make a save all game.

In the 15th minute, Eriksen - who was recently named Danish footballer of the year for the fourth year in a row - whipped in a free-kick to the front post which was glanced on by Son but the ball was diverted just too high over stranded goalkeeper Jordan Pickford's crossbar.

Kane will take all the plaudits as usual but Son ran this game for Spurs — Khalid (@WorldOfK_) January 13, 2018

Wayne Rooney had the ball in the back of the net seven minutes later but it was ruled out for offside. Tosun headed the ball to the back post where Rooney had peeled off just a tad too early

Spurs opened the scoring in the 26th minute when Eriksen's beautiful cross-field pass to Serge Aurier split the Everton defence in half. The Ivory Coast international was afforded far too much time and space to pick out a low driven cross for Son to tap in and equal Jermain Defoe's record of five goals in five Spurs home games.

Harry Kane bags his 20th league goal of the season, reaching that landmark for the fourth successive season, and has now scored 10 goals in his last 7 appearances for Tottenham at Wembley #TOTEVE — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) January 13, 2018

Apart from that one moment of defensive frailty, the match returned to normality with chances few and far between up until half-time.

Spurs came steaming out of the blocks for the second-half though and doubled their lead two minutes later. Son did brilliantly down the left hand side and his low cross was flicked in by Kane.

They were really starting to turn the screw and almost had a third five minutes later. Dele Alli and Son played some wonderful passes between each other to set the England international one on one with Pickford but he could only find the side netting.





Spurs came even closer in the 58th minute when Son cut inside from the right hand side this time, dummied his way past two Everton defenders and smashed the ball against the base of the post.

Just one minute later and Harry Kane crowned himself Tottenham Hotspur's all time top-scorer in the Premier League. A striker as clinical as him might be a little bit embarrassed by the goal though. Alli spun a great cross in and Kane scuffed the ball off his studs to send it unconventionally over the Everton goalkeeper.

They weren't holding back and kept attacking poor Pickford. Son - who was probably Spurs' best player despite Kane getting the headlines - again cut inside as he does so well and forced the Everton 'keeper to save with his legs before he got down well to hold Alli's attempt on the rebound.

Spurs then embarrassed the Toffees with one of the best team goals you'll see all season. Kane played the ball out wide to Aurier, Aurier played it back inside to Son, Son flicked it around a defender to Alli, Alli majestically back-heeled it to Eriksen and the Dane added the cherry on top by almost taking the goal net off with his finish.

What. A. Goal. 🔥🔥🔥



Kane to Aurier to Son to Dele and a lovely back heel to Eriksen to finish. One of the best team goals you will see this season. #THFC absolutely flying.#TOTEVE 4-0 pic.twitter.com/XP7eECDz4i — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) January 13, 2018

And that was how the match finished. Everton lose their opening three matches of a calendar year for the first time since 1960 while Spurs continue to march up the table in an attempt to snatch a Champions League place.



