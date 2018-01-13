Twitter Reacts to Jamie Carragher's Hilarious Tweet About Him and Liverpool New-Boy Virgil van Dijk

Sky pundit Jamie Carragher sat down for an interview with Liverpool's record signing Virgil van Dijk ahead of the Reds' big Premier League game against Manchester City on Sunday.

Van Dijk finally joined Liverpool for a record fee of £75m during the January transfer window, after the Reds failed to sign the defender in the summer.

Former Liverpool defender Carragher asked Van Dijk a series of questions in the interview, including what he thinks he will bring to Liverpool's defense that isn't there currently. According to Sky Sports, the Dutchman responded by saying:

"My qualities can always bring something extra, but as I said, the rest do it extremely well still.

"I think Joel Matip is a great defender, Dejan [Lovren] is very good defender, Joe Gomez is coming through the ranks, Ragnar Klavan obviously I know from back in Holland is doing very well too. I just want to work hard, show what I can bring, and if that's enough to play every week."

One thing that particularly impressed Carragher about the player had nothing to do with the actually interview. Upon meeting Van Dijk in person, the ex-Liverpool star couldn't believe the size of the player.

He shared a picture on Twitter of him and the Reds player standing next to each other, with the tweet saying: "Interview with @VirgilvDijk ahead of @LFC @ManCity for @SkySportsPL no I'm not in a hole he's just f*****g massive!!"

In terms of height, Van Dijk is 1.93 metres tall. Where as Carragher is at 1.85 metres in comparison.

The size difference between the two must have really stuck with Carragher, so much so that he tweeted again the next day. He posted a hilarious, comparison picture of him and Van Dijk sitting down in the interview, with another picture underneath it from the movie 'Elf'. The tweet said: "Don't forget interview with Big Virg coming Sunday @SkySportsPL."

A lot of Twitter users couldn't help but comment after seeing the hilarious tweet. Here's what some of them said:

Liverpool are currently fourth in the Premier League as they prepare to host league leaders Manchester City this weekend.