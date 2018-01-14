Antonio Conte Admits Chelsea Are 'Tired' Following Below Par Performance in Draw Against Leicester

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte believes his Chelsea side are 'tired' following a lacklustre display against Leicester on Saturday.

The Blues were second best for large parts of the 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge, and despite having a man advantage in the final 20 minutes following Ben Chilwell's dismissal, Chelsea never looked like scoring, in what was already their fourth game in the space of 11 days.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Speaking post-match to Sky Sports, Conte said: "I saw many players were very tired and they didn't recover from the Arsenal game. But at the same time I saw great will and desire to win the game.

"When you play every three days you have to make rotation. We did this. In the FA Cup we played with one team, in the Carabao Cup we played another team, and today we played almost the same team as Wednesday.

"But to play in this busy period is not simple and you must have a big squad to face all competitions."

3 - Chelsea have drawn three consecutive games 0-0 in all competitions for the first time in their history. Blank. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 13, 2018

The point sees Chelsea remain 3rd in the Premier League, with Conte responding to questions as to whether the squad he has at his disposal is big enough to cope with the demanding fixture schedule his side face.

He responded, stating: "My answer is always the same. I am a coach and I give my opinion to the club and the club then see and make the best decision to the team."





Another talking-point after the games was the performance of Alvaro Morata, who struggled to make much of an impact in the game as a whole.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

It was the fifth game in a row that the Spaniard has failed to find the back of the net, although Conte believes the entire team should take responsibility when it comes to scoring goals.





He said on the matter: "The problem is not only for Morata. The problem is for all the team. It's not important who scores, but to score.

"In this moment we are finding a lot of difficulty to score because there is not a lot of quality in our finishing."