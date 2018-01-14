Antonio Conte Admits Chelsea Should Be in Race to Sign 'Good Investment' Alexis Sanchez

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has expressed his belief that signing Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez would represent a "good investment".

The Chilean, out of contract at the end of the season, is expected to move to one of the two Manchester clubs this month, although City have made clear their maximum price of £20m.

Chelsea have not been linked with Sanchez, but Conte has admitted he is unsure as to why they are not amongst the clubs interested.

"I think it is a good investment," said the Italian coach - quoted by the Sun. "We are talking about a top player and you can buy him for a price not so high.





"The amount is around £20million. Maybe a normal price for Alexis Sanchez is £80-90m. This is my opinion."

Asked why Chelsea are not in the race for Sanchez's signature, Conte added: "I don't know, I don't know.

"I can give my opinion to my club for every situation, then they have to make the best decision and that is right. I don't know, I don't know how I can answer you. I don't know."

Conte was spotted whispering in the ear of Sanchez before last week's 0-0 Carabao Cup semi-final draw against Arsenal, but he has insisted that he was simply greeting the 29-year-old.

"I said hello," Conte explained. "He’s a great player and knows very well in my first season in Juventus we tried to buy him from Udinese and then he decided to go to Barcelona.

"He knows well my admiration for him and this was a good chance to say hello to him."