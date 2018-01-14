Arsenal Boss Arsene Wenger Reveals Reasons Behind Alexandre Lacazette's Uninspiring Form

By 90Min
January 14, 2018

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has claimed that summer-signing Alexandre Lacazette's recent uninspiring form in front of goal is due to both the difficulties that come alongside relocation on the pitch, as well as off it. 

The 26-year-old, who joined the Gunners in July from Ligue 1 outfit Olympique Lyonnais for around £47m, is currently enduring his longest run without a league goal since 2013, having failed to find the back of the net since his side's 3-1 home defeat to Manchester United at the beginning of December last year. 

In those seven top-flight matches, the frontman has racked up a total of 528 minutes without scoring, meaning if the pacy striker does not break his rather unwanted streak against Bournemouth on Sunday, assuming he completes a further 72 minutes, he will have recorded 10 hours without netting in the Premier League. 


Lacazette's struggle for form comes as somewhat surprising following his impressive start to life at Arsenal, where the talisman notched eight in his opening 16 appearances. 

However, amid his player's struggles, boss Wenger has claimed that adapting to both life in England as well as the country's style of football can prove difficult, insisting the pressures on attackers today in the Premier League is vastly different to those elsewhere. 

“It’s a difficult period, the first year, because the family comes over and it’s a bit less football-orientated”, the 68-year-old said, as quoted by the club's official website

“But you get used to it and he has played many games until now.

“I would say that the physical pressure on the strikers here in England has become absolutely massive. 

"The physical demands and the intensity in the challenges is much bigger than in France."

Arsenal have the chance to close the gap to fifth-place Tottenham Hotspur to a solitary point if they are able to claim victory at Bournemouth on Sunday. 

