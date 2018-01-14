Arsenal Transfer Target's Agent Adds Fuel to the Fire by 'Liking' Welcome Comments on Instagram

The agent of Bordeaux forward Malcom has teased Arsenal fans of a possible move for his client to the Emirates Stadium by 'liking' a number of welcome messages from fans.

The Brazilian star appears to be the Gunners' top target to replace Alexis Sanchez, who is currently being fought over by Manchester City and Manchester United.

The Chilean will not sign a new contract with the north Londoners and is set to move on this month in a cut-price deal, meaning Arsenal must try and fill the void he leaves behind as best they can.

As reported by the Mail, Arsene Wenger is closing in on a £45m deal for Malcom, who has emerged as one of Ligue 1's brightest young talents over the space of the past year.

A representative of the 20-year-old's was spotted in London this weekend and it is understood that the individual was in the capital for negotiations.

It's all pointing towards an imminent move for Malcom, whose agent has been playing his part with his own activity on Instagram.

As reported by the Metro, Fernando Garcia has been meticulously 'liking' a number of welcome messages from Arsenal fans to add fuel to the fire - whether that means the cat is out the bag remains to be seen.

Bordeaux president Stephane Martin claimed last month that Malcom would not be sold this winter, but with the club languishing in 13th place in Ligue 1, there cannot be too much incentive for the player himself to want to stay.

And Malcom recently revealed via his own Instagram that he was taking steps to learn English, which certainly suggests he is ready to jump ship.

