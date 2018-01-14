Bayern Express Interest in Liverpool Target Gelson Martins in Search for Robben & Ribery Alternative

January 14, 2018

Bayern Munich are interested in Sporting CP winger Gelson Martins as they look for an alternative to ageing duo Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, Ojogo have reported.

Both are currently out with injuries, leaving manager Jupp Heynckes short of options in the wide areas.

Bayern scouts are believed to have watched Martins in his side's recent derby against Benfica in the Primeira Liga.

The 22-year-old has a release clause of €60m in his contract with Sporting, which does not expire until 2022.

Martins has also been linked with a January move to Liverpool, although the Merseyside club are, according to the Liverpool Echo, only prepared to pay half of his release clause.

The Portuguese international, who has scored five goals and provided three assists in 17 league appearances this season, is believed to favour a move to England or Spain.

Bayern, however, are reportedly confident that they can tempt Martins into a switch to the Bundesliga, if Sporting are willing to negotiate over a deal.

Liverpool are said to be willing to offer Martins a contract worth £4.4m per year, as they look to strengthen in attack following the exit of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona.

Jurgen Klopp is not short of a budget after the expensive sale of the Brazilian, although it remains to be seen how much Sporting will demand for one of their most valuable assets.

