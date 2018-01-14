Chris Hughton Claims Seagulls' Lacking Creativity After Slumping to 'Disappointing' West Brom Defeat

By 90Min
January 14, 2018

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton claimed that West Brom got the upper hand in their clash on Saturday after Jonny Evans' early goal, with the hosts going on to double their lead through Craig Dawson.

The result has left Brighton flirting with the relegation places in the Premier League table, with emphasis on their upcoming games against Chelsea and Southampton increasing after the disappointment at the Hawthorns.

"Hugely disappointing because I don't think there was a lot between the two teams," Hughton said following the game, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"We found it difficult defending set plays and corners and we've conceded goals [again]. We've worked as hard on defending set plays as we have done all season yet that's the difference between the two teams.

"The first goal really hurts us because you saw the crowd here today and they're buoyed by the fact they're 1-0 up.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"When they didn't get that second goal I thought we were right in it. On the balance of play, I don't think there was much difference between the two teams.

"One, we've got to stop conceding corners that we are conceding and we have to be more productive in that final third," Hughton added.

"Some of that work to get there was good and we got into a lot of really good crossing positions but not productive enough in front of goal.

"We came here looking to win, we wanted to create through the thirds and we wanted to create opportunities. We are up against better opposition and that's proven tougher."

