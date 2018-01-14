Claude Puel Insists it Was 'Crazy' Leicester Didn't Score After Impressive Showing Against Chelsea

Leicester City boss Claude Puel thought it was 'crazy' that his side failed to score in their 0-0 draw against Chelsea, especially due to the number of chances they created in the first half.

The Foxes were the better side for much of the game and could've been out of sight by half time, and despite having to play the final 20 minutes with 10 men following Ben Chilwell's red card, Kasper Schmeichel was rarely threatened throughout the game.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Speaking post-match to Sky Sports, Puel said: "Of course it's a good reward after playing 10 against 11 at the end. But we deserved the point and perhaps more with all the chances we had.

"In the first half it was crazy not to find the possibility to score. They have had some opportunities but with all the good moves we make on the pitch, with quality and good chances.

"It's a little disappointment because we had a lot of chances without finding the clinical edge, but it's good for the confidence."

Really strong performance from the whole team today. Could have had more. Thanks for the support 👏🏻 #LCFC pic.twitter.com/IVV4MYQVA9 — Kasper Schmeichel (@kschmeichel1) January 13, 2018

The draw for Leicester sees them remain 8th in the Premier League, and after their latest impressive display against a top six side, which includes a win against Tottenham and late draw against Manchester United, Puel hopes that level of performance can continue.

He said: "It's a good feeling after this game with the quality we showed in the game and it's important to continue like this for the next games.

"I think it's important to keep a good ambition against any opponent. It's a good feeling and it was important to play like this."

Clive Rose/GettyImages

One man who stood out for Leicester was Riyad Mahrez, who despite being linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium, put in a great performance at Stamford Bridge, with Puel admitting after the game that he is desperate for the Algerian to remain at Leicester.

He stated: "There is a lot of speculation about our players, about Riyad and other players, but of course we want to keep our best players.

"He is happy with his team-mates and us and of course all the things are just speculation."